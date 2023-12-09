Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Usha Raina: “ You can find inspiration from others but determination is solely your responsibility”.

2. From Rishab Raina to all: “Forgiveness is a strange medicine. If you give it to others, it heals the wounds in your heart”.

3. To all from Ruchika Gupta: “Cut off fake people for real reasons, not real people for fake reasons”.

4. From Megha Khajuria to all: “Always remember that you are absolutely unique”

5. To all from Nitin Gupta: “ When it comes to your dreams, every risk is worth it”.

6. From Usha khajuria to all: “Imagination and fiction make up more than three quarters of our real life”.

7. To all from Nikita Sharma: “ Life is a journey ,let’s make it full of experiences”.

8. From Ayesha Mahajan to all: “ Life has no remote. Sometimes you have to get up and change it yourself”.

9. To all from Surinder Kumar: “ The most powerful thing in life is your thinking, which has ability to change any situation”

10. From Meenu Gupta to all: “ Truth can never be told so as to be understood and not be believed “.