Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1.To all from Ankit Kumar: “Until we are not motivated by ourself or don’t want to do anything, nothing can motivate us “.

2.From Vikram Katryal to all: “Stand up and Move….Moving on is life”.

3. To all from Abdul Hamid khan: “Tongue has no customer but the ears”.

4. From Lalit Sharma to all: “The candle of success definitely blows up , the whole thing needed is consistent hardwork and patience”.

5. To all from Dr Nidhi Gupta: “Lessons in Life will be repeated, until they are learned”.

6. From Mayra Vaid to all: “The only impossible journey is the one you never begin”.

7. To all from Abhishek Vaid : “Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.”…..this is true life”.

8. From Aditya Basson to all: “Doors are opening. The wait wasn’t punishment, it was preperation”.

9. To all from Sahil Bhagat: “When problems come into your life like non-stop rain, remember that your positive attitude and thoughts will always be your umbrella”.

10. From Sahaj Sabharwal to all: “Limit your rest, Not demands’’.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to DIYA MAGOTRA, R/o HOUSE NO:8/4, GROUND FLOOR, 2ND CROSS, JAI BHARAT NAGAR,MARUTHI SEVANAGAR, BENGALURU,CONTACT: 9886618762 for the message “The great end of life is not knowledge but action”.

e-mail: cipher-decipher@dailyexcelsior.com