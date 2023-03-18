Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Nidhi Gupta to all: ” You don’t need someone to complete you. You only need someone to accept you completely”.

2. From Kiran Kanchan to all: ” If you can tell stories, create characters, devise incidents, and have sincerity and passion, it doesn’t matter a damn how you write”.

3. To all from Ruchika Gupta: ” Keep the ones that heard you when you never said a word”.

4. From Rohit Bhat to all: ” Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about”.

5. To all from Priya Gupta: ” If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you”.

6. To all from Abbhi Gupta:” Leadership is the ability to get extraordinary achievement from ordinary people “.

7. From Ravi Kumar to all: ” Life is either a daring adventure or nothing”.

9. To all from Rishab Raina:” Every sunrise is a gift. Accept it, live it and enjoy it”.

10. To all from Usha Raina: ” The best translator is the one who can translate some ones silence into a smile “.

11. To all from Anju Gupta: ” There is no doubt that it is around the family and the home that all the greatest virtues… are created, strengthened and maintained”.