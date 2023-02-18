Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Jyotsna Mahajan: “Belief creates the actual fact”.

2. From Ruchika Gupta to all: “Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star”.

3. To all from Geeta Rani: “Marketing is sales without the salesperson “.

4. To all from Savita Nanda: “If great content is the hero, then banners are the villain”.

5. To all From Divya Singh: ” Being genuinely nice is an underrated marketing strategy “.

6. From Sunil Thakur to all: ” The essence of strategy is choosing what not to do”.

7. From Vikas Kumar to all: “Great brands say less”.

8. From Charu Mahajan to all: “Branding isn’t about being the best… it’s about being memorable”.

9. From Rajeshwar Thakur to all: “Good marketing finds customers. Great marketing creates customers”.

10. To all from Rohit Raina: ” Content marketing is really like a first date. If all you do is talk about yourself, there won’t be a second date “.

11. To all from Sudesh Kumar: ” Change the game, don’t let the game change you”.

BEST MESSAGE

The award for this week's best message has gone to SAHAJ SABHARWAL for the message "Turn your wounds into wisdom".