Cipher DEcipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Kiran Kanchan to all: “Friendship is another word for love”.

2. To all from Jyotsna Mahajan: “The most important thing in the world is family and love”.

3. From Sharda Gupta to all: “The harder you work, more luck you will have by your side”.

4. To all from Abhi Jandial: “Exhale the negativity. Inhale the positivity. Turn your dreams into reality”.

5. From Sudershan Puri to all: “Gratitude is the secret weapon which makes you blind to the things you lack”.

6. To all from Ruchika Gupta: “If you can dream and believe, then your job is already 50% done”.

7. From Raj Kumar Puri to all: “Your destiny is decided by how involved you are in each moment of your work”.

8. To all from Sushma Gupta: “The first wealth is health”.

9. To all from Riya Verma: “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food”.

10. From to all Rohit Sharma: ” The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families.”