Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sohal Bhat : “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not”.

2. From Ruchika Gupta to all: ” You will never have this day again, so make it count”.

3. From Rishab Raina to all: “Train your mind to see the Good in every situation”.

4. To all from Geeta Rani: “Patience is the key that connects efforts to success “.

5. To all from Shiban Khaibri : “No poison can kill a positive thinker, and no medicine can save a negative thinker”.

6. From Suhani Mahajan to all: “Problems never stay long, they just put the signature in the experience book of your life and move away”.

7. To all from Riya Verma: ” The best way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing”.

8. From Charu Mahajan to all: “Leaders never use the word failure. They look upon setbacks as learning experiences”.

9. To all From Meenu Gupta: “There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking”.

10. From Raj Kumar Puri to all: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago”.