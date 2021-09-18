Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sohal Bhat : “Beauty, without expression, tires”.

2. To all from Usha Raina: “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude”.

3. To all from Abhi Jandial: “We cannot always build the future of our youth, but we can build our youth for the future”.

4. From Sunil Thakur to all: “It takes courage to grow up and turn out to be who you really are”.

5. To all from Priya Gupta: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes”.

6. To all from Sanjay Dhar: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it”.

7. To all from Ruchika Gupta: “A happy family is but an earlier heaven”.

8. From Varun Abrol to all: “Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend.”

9.From Devinder Sharma to all: “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says ‘I’ll try again tomorrow”.

10. From Ankita Sharma to all: “Education is like a double-edged sword. It may be turned to dangerous uses if it is not properly handled”.

11. To all from Rohit Sharma: “Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light”.

12. From Sunil Thakur to all: “Happiness is not a goal; it is a by-product”.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to LOKESH GUPTA R/o H.NO:F-99, SARWAL COLONY, JAMMU-180005, CONTACT:9872547435 for the message “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much”.

Congrats. The prize money would be sent online/Paytm. The Contestants are requested to send their mobile numbers, as the winner will be intimated through SMS