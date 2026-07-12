CIPHER DECIPHER

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Aagosh Tandon to all: "A faithful friend is the best medicine of Life".

2.To all from Abhishek Vaid: " The gap is called frustrations. But if performance overtakes ambitions, it is called success".

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3. From Abhi Jandyal to all: " Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude".

4. To all from Khemish: " Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment, full effort is full victory".

5. From Riyanshi Sharma to all: " Failure is not the end, it is a start of the journey towards success".

6. To all from Siddharth Bhagat: " Mend your bad habits- that alone is devotion".

7. From Stavya Sharma to all: " Never stop learning , because life never stops teaching".

8. To all from Modita Sharma: " Even in loss, kindness rebuilds lives. We survive together, stronger than before."

9. From Randitya Bandral to all: "A father's love is never loud. It is hidden in things he quietly give up for you".

10. To all from Gitika Sharma:" Believe you can and you're halfway there."

our message

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* Your message must reach us by Friday evening.

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* Your entries should be brief and original. We use those messages devoid of hurting the sentiments of the people.

* Out of the messages we receive, one of the message is selected for the award.

Haresh Singh