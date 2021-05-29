Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Rishab Raina: ” Ability is poor man’s wealth “.

2. From Sudershan Puri to all: ” To know how to hide one’s ability is great skill”.

3. To all from Priya Gupta: ” Long absent, soon forgetten”.

4. From Sharda Gupta to all: ” Abuse is often of service “.

5. To all from Sanjay Dhar: ” Sudden acquaintance brings repentance “.

6. From Varun Abrol to all: ” Strong reasons make strong actions”.

7. To all from Saksham: ” The great end of life is not knowledge but action”.

8. From Vaishno Parkash to all: ” Good but rarely came from good advice”.

9. To all from Ruchika Gupta: ” One gives nothing so freely as advice”.

10. From V P Puri to all: ” Variety is the very spice of life, that gives all its flavour”.

11. To all from Savita Nanda: ” The path to enlightenment is painful”.

12. From Sunil Thakur to all: ” Ambition destroys its possessor”.