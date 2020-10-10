Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sanjay Dhar: ” There is only one caste, the caste of happiness, there is only, one religion, the religion of love, there is only one language, the language of heart. There is one God. He is omnipresent”.

2. From Meenu Gupta to all: ” No man is a hypocrite in his pleasures”.

3. To all from Saksham: ” A nice man is man of nasty ideas “.

4. From Shilani Verma to all: ” Being a hypocrite has marvelous advantages”.

5. To all from Abhi Jandial: ” Good humour is one of the articles of dress one can wear in society”.

6. From V P Puri to all: ” The quality of writ inspires more admiration than confidence. “.

7. To all from Raj Kumar: ” The secret source of humor is not joy but sorrow. There is no humor in heaven”.

8. From Rajesh Verma to all: ” Humor is emotional chaos remembered in tranquility”.

9. To all from Shakshi Khujaria: ” A miracle is a violation of the laws of nature “.

10. From Vaishno Puri to all: ” The best sauce for food is hunger”.

11. To all from Abhinav: ” Diversification to one’s own thought is the first step towards their success”.

12. From Niha Raina to all: ” Give to the world the best you can, and the best will come back to you automatically”.

13. To all from Kashish Sabharwal: ” Preservation of one’s own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures”.