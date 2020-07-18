Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Rajeshwar Singh: ” A square have four ends, a triangle has three ends, a like has two ends put a good relation has no ends”.

2. From Rishab Raina to all: “Falling down is not defeat. Defeat is when you refuse to get up”.

3. To all from Kiran Kanchan: ” Sorrow and silence are strong and patient endurance is God like”.

4. From Geeta Rani to all: ” Truth cannot be understood through proof. Anything that can be proven can be disproven also. Truth is beyond proof or disproof”.

5. To all from K K Gupta: ” The life without liberty is like a body without spirit”.

6. From Ruchika Gupta to all: ” Every man has a wild animal in him”.

7. To all from Abhi Gupta: ” Memory is the treasury and guardian of all things “.

8. From Shyam Lal Mehra to all: ” No man is rich whose expenditure exceeds his means and no one is poor whose incoming exceed his outgoings”.

9. To all from Neelam Mehra: ” words are the leaves of the tree of language of wind, if someone fall away, a new succession values their place “.

10. From Sharda Gupta to all: ” Knowing is not enough, we must apply; Willing is not enough, we must do”.

11. To all from Dr Poonam Nanda: “Truth is lost when we argue”.

12. From Mohit Bhat to all: ” Winners make a habit of manufacturing their own positive expectations in advance of the event”.

13. To all from Silvi: ” Confidence is better than perfection because perfection means doing the best but confidence means knowing how to handle the worst”.