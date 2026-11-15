CIPHER DECIPHER

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Rishabh Raina: " Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success".

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2. From Usha Raina to all: " Where there is ruin, there is hope for a treasure".

3. To all from Princy Behal: " Make sure you are the hardest worker in the room".

4. From Kartik Raina to all: " If you don't know how to solve small problems of your life, you can't deal with a big one".

5. To all from Harshita Mahajan: " In order to get a better life in future, we have to sacrifices a lot of things in present".

6. From Ishan Saproo to all: " Success is not a destination, but a journey fuelled by determination, passion, and resilience, where the only limits are the ones we set for ourselves".

7. To all from Vinod Dogra: "Happiness gives temporary satisfaction but satisfaction gives permanent happiness".

8. From Adv Rasleen Kour: "A hardworking person is not just who only works hard but who can really foresee his vibrant times ahead".

9. To all from Ayesha Mahajan: "Always remember that your current situation is not your final destination. Believe that the best is yet to come".

10. From Dakshesh Sharma to all: "When you change your World remember to change your Thoughts".

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