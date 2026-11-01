CIPHER DECIPHER

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From J B Bhushan to all: “ Stop looking for foreign troops to fight wars within yourself”.

2. To all from Harshita Mahajan: “ Having a good friend in your life is being lucky, but recognize that friend in right time and value properly is a blessing”.

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3. From Ruchika Gupta to all: “ Great things happen to those who don't stop believing, trying, learning and being grateful”.

4. To all from Nirgun Katoch: " Thinking is the capital, enterprise is a way, hardwork is the solution".

5. From Kartik Raina to all: “ No one is perfect but you can be the best version of yourself. All it takes is belief”.

6. To all from Meenu Gupta: “ We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices, we should never take it for granted”.

7. From Bikramdeep Singh to all: “A true leader is one who remains in search of his replacement”.

8. To all from Aagosh Tandon: “ Sucess will not come to us unless we are completely restless . We have to be . It ' s the God ' s honest truth”.

9. From Shivang Chopra to all: “Meditation is only resort to ever lasting inner peace”.

10. To all from Ramesh Kumar Raina: “The adventure of life is to learn.The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change”.

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Haresh Singh