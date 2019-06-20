CII-TN urges CM to come out with exclusive policy for MSMEs

CHENNAI, June 20: The Confederation of Indian
Industry (CII) has requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K
Palaniswami to release a separate policy for the micro, small
and medium enterprises.
A team, led by CII Tamil Nadu state council chairman S
Chandramohan, called on Palaniswami at the Secretariat,
recently and congratulated him on the measures taken by his
government to boost the industrial climate of the state.
During the brief interaction, the team thanked him for
bringing out an exclusive policy for defence and aerospace
industries, a press release said Thursday.
“The CII team also made a request to the Chief Minister to
come out with an exclusive policy for MSMEs,” it said.
The trade body apprised Palaniswami on those initiatives
taken by it like ease of doing business, district development,
primary education, job creation among others.
The CII urged Palaniswami to expedite also the plan to set
up a new greenfield airport here and also enhance air
connectivity in tier-II cities.
It may be recalled that Palaniswami who’d met Prime
Minister Narendra Modi recently in New Delhi had presented a
memorandum requesting the Centre to extend support for
construction of the airport “with equal participation by the
government of India”.
Palaniswami assured the industry leaders of necessary
support from the state government and ensure a balanced
development with thrust on inclusive growth, it said.
(PTI)
