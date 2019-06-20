CII-TN urges CM to come out with exclusive policy for MSMEs

CHENNAI, June 20: The Confederation of Indian

Industry (CII) has requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K

Palaniswami to release a separate policy for the micro, small

and medium enterprises.

A team, led by CII Tamil Nadu state council chairman S

Chandramohan, called on Palaniswami at the Secretariat,

recently and congratulated him on the measures taken by his

government to boost the industrial climate of the state.

During the brief interaction, the team thanked him for

bringing out an exclusive policy for defence and aerospace

industries, a press release said Thursday.

“The CII team also made a request to the Chief Minister to

come out with an exclusive policy for MSMEs,” it said.

The trade body apprised Palaniswami on those initiatives

taken by it like ease of doing business, district development,

primary education, job creation among others.

The CII urged Palaniswami to expedite also the plan to set

up a new greenfield airport here and also enhance air

connectivity in tier-II cities.

It may be recalled that Palaniswami who’d met Prime

Minister Narendra Modi recently in New Delhi had presented a

memorandum requesting the Centre to extend support for

construction of the airport “with equal participation by the

government of India”.

Palaniswami assured the industry leaders of necessary

support from the state government and ensure a balanced

development with thrust on inclusive growth, it said.

