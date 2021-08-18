CIBS Leh gets temporary VC

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 18: Vice-Chancellor of NNM Nalanda has been assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Leh, with immediate effect.

An order in this regard was issued today by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

“Pending the appointment of a regular incumbent against the post of Vice-Chancellor, CIBS, Leh, UT of Ladakh, it has been decided with the approval of competent authority in the Ministry of Culture to entrust the additional charge of the post to Vice-Chancellor NNM Nalanda with immediate effect until further orders,” reads the order.