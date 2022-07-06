Chug highlights achievements of Modi Govt

BJP 3-day workshop begins at Patnitop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The three -day workshop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started at Patnitop in Udhampur district this afternoon with inaugural address of party national general secretary and incharge of J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chug.

BJP UT president, Ravinder Raina MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, vice presidents, Sham Lal Sharma, Surjeet Singh Salathia and Virenderjeet Singh ,former Minister, Sat Sharma, former president, Shamsher Singh Manhas, senior party leader Devender Singh Rana, former Minister, Shakti Parihar and party chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi were among the senior leaders who attended the workshop.

The workshop will be addressed by Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh and party co incharge J&K, Ashish Sood tomorrow.

Tarun Chug spoke on the Gareeb Kalyan Yojna and achievements in the agriculture filed by Narendra Modi Government at the Centre. He said Modi Government’s policies are not only aimed at making India self reliant but the Vishaw Guru (world leader) to regain its pristine glory.

Chug, while speaking about the various progammmes and policies of Modi Government said they are focussed on welfare of poor and farmers. He said J&K has been the top priority of PM Modi and during last eight years of his rule many mega projects were sanctioned by the Union Government for J&K so that it should not lag behind the other parts of the country. The discrimination which earlier people of this region were facing has been ended during the Modi Government as BJP believes in justice to all and appeasement to none.

Chug lambasted the opposition parties for misleading people that nothing has been done and said that they are suffering from myopia and are unable to see the tremendous development which took place in J&K during the Modi regime especially after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He said six medical colleges and two AIIMS have been established in J&K during last eight years when the UT has only three Government medical colleges and one SKIMS in last over 60 years. Besides, IIT, IIM and other world class professional institutions have been set up in the UT by the present Government. The six lanning of National Highway, construction of flyovers and bridges, tunnels, roads and power projects will change the fate of the people of the UT. He said under Modi rule J&K has marched on the path of progress and development.

The BJP national general secretary said Modi Government has continuously strived to work for poor and downtrodden. He discussed some land mark developments, schemes, policies like Mudra Yojna, insurance, Ayusman scheme , Jan Aushadi Kendra, free ration to 80 crore people, 200 crore COVID vaccination doses etc.

Today’s session was also addressed by BJP general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul who spoke about cultural nationalism and explained the concept of Bharat as a nation. He said Bharat is not just a piece of land but a living entity. He explained the vision and ideas of stalwarts like Dr Shayama Prasad Mookherjee ,Pt Deen Dayal Upadhayay and Atal Behari Vajpayee and explained the importance of cultural nationalism in the present socio political scenario.

Former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta spoke about the working of party since the Bharatiya Jana Sangh days. He said with the concept of nationalism being the core of BJP’s policy, the party carried intensive nation building process forward over the years.

Party general secretary, Vivodh Gupta delivered the welcome address and spoke about the importance of the training programme. The proceedings were conducted by Dr Parneesh Mahajan and Dr Pardeep Mahotra recited Vande Mataram.