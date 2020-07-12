Christina Perri expecting second child after miscarriage

Los Angeles, Jul 12:Singer Christina Perri has announced that she and husband, reporter Paul Costabile are set to become parents for the second time.

“A Thousand Years” hitmaker and Costabile, both 33, are already parents to daughter Carmella, two.

Perri took to Twitter to share that she is pregnant, six months after revealing that she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

“Carmella is gonna be a big sister! Our rainbow baby is coming in January,” Perri wrote on Saturday.

In January, the singer posted an emotional note detailing her miscarriage.

“We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” Perri wrote, hoping that her post would “help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame”. (PTI)