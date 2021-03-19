Chris Gayle thanks PM Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. The Jamaican batsman is the second player from his team after Andre Russell to thank India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation.

“PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it,” the star batsman said in a 17-second video tweeted by the Indian High Commission in Jamaica.

The West Indies batsman also met Indian High Commissioner R. Masakui at the High Commission on Thursday.

“The Universe Boss,” tweeted the Indian High Commission showing pictures of Mr Masakui and Chris Gayle having a candid chat at the High Commission.

On Wedneaday, Mr Gayle’s teammate Andre Russell posted a video thanking India for sending coronavirus vaccines to their country.

“I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace,” Mr Russell said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica.

Earlier this month, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had expressed “our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support.”

” I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support,” Mr Holness said.

The Made-in-India were sent by India – as part of its Vaccine Maitri initiative aimed to assist countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic – earlier this month. (AGENCY)