Choon is J&K’s first carbon-neutral village

Srinagar, April 19: The J&K administration has declared Choon village in Budgam district as the first carbon-neutral and green panchayat. The aim is to make Choon panchayat completely carbon-free and encourage the people to ensure a complete ban on polythene and single-use plastic items and instead use biodegradable items and other similar products for daily use, said Budgam’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Akramullah Tak.

To counter climate change, a campaign is being run in villages by declaring them carbon-free.

Tak urged locals to avoid dumping garbage on the roadside, in waterbodies and other open areas. He urged the people to use separate dustbins for the proper segregation of household waste before its dumping at the village-level waste management shed for its proper and scientific disposal.

Locals should ensure more plantation in the village to ensure its sustenance as green panchayat, he said. “All the biodegradable waste shall be converted into the bio-fertiliser, helping farmers to use the same,” he added.