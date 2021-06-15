Chirag Paswan Removed As Lok Janshakti Party Chief

NEW DELHI: Chirag Paswan, isolated by the coup in his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by his uncle, has been removed as party president.

Chirag Paswan has been removed on the principle of “One Man, One Post”, said rebel MPs. Mr Paswan was leader of the LJP parliamentary party and Parliamentary Board chairman besides national president.

Rebels who are calling the shots have chosen Suraj Bhan as the new working president and election officer of the LJP. He has been asked to conduct an election for new president within five days by calling the party’s national executive.

Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is leading the rebels, is likely to be elected new national president later this week. (Agency)