Chinese Workers’ Convoy Targeted In Pak’s Balochistan, Attackers Killed

New Delhi, Aug 13: A convoy of Chinese engineers working in infrastructure projects in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar came under attack today from two Baloch militants.

The two militants were shot dead, and no Chinese engineer or other Pakistani civilians were injured, reports said.

A large number of Chinese are currently working in Gwadar, the port in restive Balochistan province which is being linked to China’s Xinjiang province as part of the $60 billion so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for today’s attack, opposes the Chinese investments in the region, saying they do not benefit the local people. The BLA has attacked CPEC-linked projects in the past too.