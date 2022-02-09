Chinese military vows to thwart foreign interference

Beijing, Feb 9: The Chinese military will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, thwart any form of foreign interference and separatist attempts for “Taiwan independence,” and continue to advance national reunification, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to the United States’ planned arms sale to Taiwan.

The sale of arms to China’s Taiwan region by the United States severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, Wu noted.

The US move has grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, harmed China’s sovereignty and security interests, undermined the relations between the two countries and the two militaries, and endangered peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.

China strongly urges the United States to immediately cancel its arms sale plan, halt military contacts with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to the separatist forces seeking “Taiwan independence,” Wu added.

(UNI)