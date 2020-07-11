Chinese military further withdraws troops from Pangong Tso area

NEW DELHI: Chinese military further thinned down its presence in the ridgeline of Finger Four and removed some boats from Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh ahead of another round of Lt General-level talks between India and China aimed at finalising modalities for complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

The escalation in tension in eastern Ladakh was triggered by a violent clash between the two armies in Pangong Tso on May 5 in which a sizeable number of personnel from both sides were injured.

Following the incident, both sides were locked in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation in three other locations in the region. (AGENCIES)