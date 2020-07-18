China’s postal industry sees robust growth

Beijing, Jul 18: China’s postal industry registered robust growth in revenue and business volume in the first half of the year as the sector gradually shrugged off the impact of COVID-19, the latest official data showed.

The business revenue of the sector totaled 502.82 billion yuan (about 71.79 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-June period, up 11.03 percent year on year, according to statistics released by the State Post Bureau.

Business volume expanded 22.45 percent from the same period last year to about 876.53 billion yuan.

In the first half of the year, China’s express delivery firms handled 33.88 billion parcels, up 22.05 percent from one year earlier, with their business revenues up 12.57 percent year on year to 382.38 billion yuan. (agencies)