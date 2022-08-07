China’s military drills near Taiwan continue according to plan

Beijing, Aug 7: The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continued on Sunday exercises off Taiwan in accordance with the army’s plan, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command said.

“In accordance to the plan, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command on August 7 continued joint practical military exercises in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan,” the command said in a statement on WeChat.

On Thursday, China launched large-scale military exercises in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. The drills were expected to continue until 12 p.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Sunday.

The China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) said on Saturday that the PLA would conduct military exercises with live fire in the southern part of the Yellow Sea on August 6-15.

Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2-3 while on an Asia tour despite warnings from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. She was the first highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

The visit triggered a new round of tension in the Taiwan Strait. In addition to the launch of military exercises this week, Beijing imposed sanctions against two Taiwanese foundations for separatist activities, suspended the export of natural sand to the island and the import of citrus fruits, as well as some types of fish products from Taiwan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Washington and Taipei were yet to face all the negative consequences of the visit, which Beijing had opposed for several months.

(UNI)