China’s Chang’e-6 collects nearly two kgs of samples from Moon’s far side for research

Beijing, Jun 28 : China’s Chang’e-6 mission, which returned this week from the far side of the Moon, has brought back nearly two kilogrammes of samples for research which will further enhance the understanding of lunar evolution, the country’s space agency announced on Friday.

Based on the preliminary measurement, the Chang’e-6 mission collected 1,935.3 grams of lunar samples, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

“We have found that the samples brought back by Chang’e-6 were more viscous compared to previous samples, with the presence of clumps. These are observable characteristics,” Ge Ping, Deputy Director of the CNSA’s Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, who is also the spokesperson for the Chang’e-6 mission, told the media here.

Researchers will then carry out the storage and processing of the lunar samples as planned and initiate scientific research work.

The lunar samples, which were collected from the far side of the moon for the first time in human history, hold unique scientific significance as they will further enhance the understanding of lunar evolution, accelerate the pace of peaceful exploration and utilization of lunar resources, and serve as an important asset for all humanity, the CNSA said.

It said it would organise scientific research on the samples, sharing China’s lunar exploration achievements with the international community.

Based on the lunar sample management rules released by the CNSA and the experience in dealing with the applications for lunar samples collected by the Chang’e-5 mission, applications for the Chang’e-6 samples are expected to open to domestic research institutions and scientists in about six months, Ge said, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Regarding international applications, Ge noted that China welcomes scientists from all countries to submit applications under relevant procedures.

Previously, significant scientific achievements have been made through in-depth research on the lunar samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission, in areas such as lunar formation and evolution, space weathering, and resource utilisation, the CNSA said.

The Chang’e-6 probe was launched into orbit on May 3. Its returner, carrying the lunar samples, landed precisely in its designated area in Siziwang Banner, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on June 25, marking a complete success for the mission.

The returner was brought back to Beijing later. Researchers opened it and successfully collected the lunar sample container on Wednesday, the CNSA said. (PTI )