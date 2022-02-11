Chinar Corps Facebook and Instagram pages restored

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: Almost two weeks after Facebook and Instagram blocked pages of Indian Army’s Srinagar based sensitive Chinar Corps, the social media handles have been restored on Friday, an official said.

The official said it was unclear as yet why the official pages of Chinar Corps were suspended.

We are back on Instagram and Facebook, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The two social media handles were blocked on January 28. Soon after the issue was taken up with the concerned officials of Facebook.

Chinar Corps’ Facebook and Instagram pages have a large following as these pages keep people apprised about the happenings in Kashmir. Chinar Corps Insta page has 44,038 followers.

In 2019, the Twitter handle of Chinar Corps was suspended for some time. It was later restored. The handle now has 228,894 followers.

Chinar Corps- also known as 15 Corps- is the most sensitive Corps of the Indian Army, which looks after anti- militancy operations and deals with the counter infiltration grid in the Kashmir valley. (Agencies)