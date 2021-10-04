Chinar Corps celebrates Doodhpathri festival

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: To commemorate “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and “Swarnim Vijay Varsh”, Indian Army organised Doodhpathri Festival on 04 October 2021 at Doodhpathri, District Budgam.

This festival provided a platform for locals to showcase their immense talent and included singers who enthralled audiences with their rendition of songs, cultural troupes with explosive performances, intrepid martial arts display by teams from Beerwah and Icchgam and the boisterous Bhangra which made the crowd dance with joy. The festival also incorporated sporting events to include unique village games and horse riding where riders displayed their daring skills. The highlight of the games was Huzaif Shah of Charar-i-Sharief, a YouTube sensation, who fascinated the public with his display of football trick shots. The youth at the festival were in for a treat when they were given lessons in flying a quadcopter.

The Festival was conducted in the lush grasslands of Doodhpathri, which literally translates into Valley of Milk. This scenic location in Budgam District is an unexplored beauty. With the conduct of the festival, the locals are hopeful to put Doodhpathri on the tourist circuit.

The event was graced by various dignitaries to include Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, IGP Kashmir, GOC Victor Force and DDC members whose presence further charged up the performers and participants at the festival. (Agencies)