China launches Asia’s largest carbon capture project for coal-fired power sector

Nanjing, June 2: China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) on Friday announced that it has put Asia’s largest carbon capture, utilization and storage facility for the coal-fired power generation sector into operation in east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The facility, attached to a generation unit at China Energy’s Taizhou coal-fired power plant, will capture 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, China Energy said.

(UNI)