China launches anti-dumping probe on imports of cypermethrin from India

Beijing, May 8: China has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin originating in India, official media said on Wednesday.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Tuesday that it has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin from India, after receiving an application for investigation from a domestic chemical company, state-run Global Times reported.

Cypermethrin is mainly used for the production of insecticide formulations, which is widely used in agriculture, healthcare and other fields for the control of pests in cotton, fruit trees, vegetables, tobacco, corn and flowers.

According to the announcement, the ministry received an application for an anti-dumping investigation submitted by Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Industry Co on behalf of China’s cypermethrin industry on April 2, under which the applicant requested an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin originating in India. (PTI)