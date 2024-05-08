10 held in Delhi Police’s pan-India crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang

New Delhi, May 8: In a pan-India operation by its Special Cell, the Delhi Police have arrested nine criminals and apprehended a juvenile who were wanted in cases like shootouts, extortions, killings and arms supply to Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, the officials said.

The police said they had recovered seven pistols, 31 live cartridges and 11 mobile phones from those arrested from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have averted some contract killings and other heinous crimes in Delhi, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said a team led by inspectors Shiv Kumar and Satish Rana supervised by ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridya Bhushan had arrested nine operatives of the Bishnoi and Brar syndicate, and a juvenile, from seven states in the country.

Of them, two each have been arrested from Delhi, UP and Punjab, and one each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar, Godara said.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, while Brar, whose original name is Satinderjeet Singh, is believed to be hiding in Canada. Brar, who is said to be running a gang from abroad, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Bishnoi-Brar gang has been involved in the murders of Punjabi singer Sinddu Moosewala in May 2022 and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in December 2023. It is also stated to be involved in giving threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the firing outside his house.

The officer said some of the arrested gang members remain connected with each other through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other encrypted chat platforms.

Another police officer said the accused identified as Manjeet Singh alias Guri, 22, was previously involved in three criminal cases, including an attack on the police personnel and assault on his co-prisoner, while lodged in jail.

Guri was in touch with Brar through one Ajay Rana. On the instructions of Brar in November 2023, he, along with accused Gurpal, went to murder a property dealer in Punjab’s Zirakpur who had refused to give the extortion money to the gang.

While Guri and Gurpal were on the way, they were intercepted by Delhi Police in Zirakpur. On seeing the police, the duo opened fire at them. In retaliation, Guri sustained bullet injuries and was arrested while Gurpal managed to flee. Gurpal, 26, was arrested later, the officer said.

Police said the other arrested accused Jaspreet Singh alias Rahul, 25, has been previously involved in two criminal cases, one under the NDPS Act and the other under the Arms Act in Amritsar.

Sachin Kumar alias Rahul, 26, has done ITI diploma in electrical stream. He was previously involved in criminal case of robbery in UP’s Bareilly in 2014. He used to supply weapons to the members of the Bishnoi gang.

Santosh alias Sultan Baba, 20, a worker in a transport company, was a follower of slain gangster Durlabh Kashyap from MP.

Manjeet, 24, was inspired by the Bishnoi gang and was supplying weapons to its members.

Abhay Soni alias Kabir, 22, had created a group in the name of ‘Rajasthan Shooters’ on Facebook and came in contact with other accused for committing robberies and other crimes.

Dharmendra alias Kartik, 21, a worker in a cold storage, was also a follower of dreaded gangster Durlabh Kashyap, and joined various groups on Facebook and involved himself in criminal activities.

Santosh Kumar, 27, used to supply weapons to other members of the Bishnoi-Brar gang. (PTI)