China is losing out in its competitive edge, says Commerce Minister Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the government is firm about boosting exports and find a better place for India in the regional and global trade sector.

Answering to supplementary queries in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, Mr Goyal said as China is “losing out in its competitive edge”, India is set to get new opportunities to augment foreign investment.

In this context, he said a large number of companies have already interacted with IT and Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and himself (Goyal) and expressed desire to divert their business in India.

More manufacturing units would be coming to India, he said.

Moreover, answering to supplementary question from AIMIM member Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, the Commerce Minister said infrastructures would be crucial for boosting economy and the Modi government has over last five years taken a number of steps.

“India will have to expand the export basket…,” he said and maintained that the government is keen to double its exports quantum at the earliest.

AIMIM member Jaleel, who represents Aurangabad parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, wanted to know what is government doing in respect of SME sector to enhance India’s share in the global trade.

The Minister said a number of steps have been taken on the SME front as well and moreover, the FDI inflow has increased by 50 per cent in last five years.

Mr Goyal further said government has taken steps to help SMEs in sectors such as handicraft and gem and jewellery.

“India will stand tall in the global trade….,” the Commerce Minister said.

(agencies)