China amassing large contingent of troops, armaments along LAC since early May: India

NEW DELHI: China has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the Line of Actual Control since early May and conduct of the Chinese forces has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms, India on Thursday said holding Beijing responsible for the eastern Ladakh standoff.

At an online media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava gave a run down of the events along the LAC in the eastern Ladakh region and held China responsible for the Galwan Valley clashes off June 15. (AGENCIES)