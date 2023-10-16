Chief Secretary Launches Digi Dost Toll-Free Number, Online Services, IT Policies

A significant step towards transparency, accessibility and efficiency in Jammu and Kashmir: CS

JAMMU, Oct 16: Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, launched a slew of digital initiatives aimed at improving access to government services at Civil Secretariat here today. The various initiatives launched include a Toll-Free Number- 1447, which aims to provide e-services at the doorstep of common public by paying a minimal fees prescribed by the Govt. DigiDost – a collaborative initiative of Information Technology Department and Community Service Centre (CSC) is a revolutionary step by which people can get the services delivered at their doorstep by calling on this toll free number.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta also launched ten new Online Services of multiple departments, taking the total number of online e-services to 1065, which is the largest for any state /UT of the country.

Further, the three key IT policies for the Government of J&K: the E-mail Policy, PASSWORD Policy, and Policy on the Use of IT Resources were also adopted. These policies aim to ensure the secure and efficient use of digital resources in government operations, with an emphasis on security and reliability.

The Chief Secretary noted that J&K has come a long way in transforming itself from a laggard to leader when it comes to bringing governance at the doorsteps of people. He hoped that the UT should be seen as a model to replicate by other States/UTs in the country. He underscored that J&K has the requisite capacity, capability, drive and desire to be best in the nation without falling into the rat race to showcase only. He called it the commitment that is acting as a force behind this administration.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta acknowledged the efforts of the J&K IT Department in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and smart governance. He stressed the importance of Jammu and Kashmir maintaining a leadership position in IT services, ensuring that the region continues to deliver high-quality digital services to its citizens.

Among others the meeting was attended by Prerna Puri, Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Anuradha Gupta, CEO JaKeGA, State Informatics Officer, NIC Saleem Khan, and several other officers.