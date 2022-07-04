Chief Secretary directs integration of all Online services with RAS by July 15

Calls public satisfaction the yardstick for measuring the achievements

SRINAGAR, JULY 4: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of different departments to review the integration of Rapid Assessment System with the online services offered by the Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary, H&UDD, Principal Secretary, GAD, Principal Secretary Irrigation and Flood Control, Commissioner Secretary Rural Development &PR, Commissioner/ Secretary, FCS&CA and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Secretary IT, Deputy Commissioners and other officers attended the meeting through virtual mode.

While chairing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure that offline processing of cases for the services offered online should be dispensed with completely and switchover to online mode for better monitoring and transparency with feedback from citizens be ensured by 15th of July. He maintained that the satisfaction of public with respect to service delivery should be the yardstick for measuring our achievements.

Regarding the services under PSGA, he passed on directions to the DCs to ensure all services are made available to the citizens within the stipulated time frame. He said PSGA timelines of these services should be synchronized with the online portal and any default on providing services within notified timelines should be monitored by departments for taking action against the commission of willful derelictions.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned to conduct surprise inspections and submit inspection reports with respect to the offline/online processing of cases. He also directed that all issues pertaining to complete switchover including the payment gateway issues shall be ironed out within a week’s time.

The Chief Secretary also directed the concerned to involve the CSCs and Khidmat Centres to further facilitate ease of services to the citizens, besides directed for regulating the fee charged by the services providers.

The Chief Secretary took brief from DCs about the number of online services and directed them that people should feel assured about timely service delivery.

It was informed by Secretary IT that apart from 207 services, 23 additional services are under integration and will be dedicated for public use very soon. It was also assured that all these services would be assimilated with RAS for public feedback and suggestions.