Chief Secretary, DG NIFT Address New Batch Of Students At Budgam Campus

BUDGAM, JULY 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday visited the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at its Ompora campus in Budgam.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary addressed the new batch of students who got their admissions at the institute during the current academic session-2023.

The Chief Secretary, while addressing the students, said that the Valley has a beautiful climate with four different colourful seasons and asked the students to cherish all of it during their tenure at NIFT Srinagar.

He further advised the students to use their potential to the best of their capacity and create a niche in Fashion and Designing besides Art and Craft.

“But my advice to the young minds here will be that you can become the best designer only when you become good human beings. You have to be a good human being first then only you can become a good designer,” he said and advised the students to serve the society as best as they can.

He said Jammu and Kashmir UT has been at the top position in organizing events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independence while the government has made a remarkable achievement in e-governance as well. “I am hopeful that no effort shall be spared to make this NIFT campus one of the top most institutes of fashion and designing in line with this emerging spirit ,” he said.

During his visit, Dr Mehta toured the NIFT campus to review the status of the completion of the works.

He also inaugurated an exhibition- Arts and Design work done by NIFT students where different designing elements fashion and crafts were showcased by the NIFT students. The J&K Chief Secretary along with DG NIFT Rohit Kansal interacted with the faculty and the students during their visit to the exhibition.

Earlier, in his address to students, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India Rohit Kansal who is also the Director General NIFT, said NIFT Srinagar is one of the youngest entrant in the NIFT family and is close to our heart.

“Being the family’s youngest child, this child (campus) is close to our heart. Not only the J&K Government but also at NIFT head office,” he said.

Rohit Kansal however said that being the youngest campus and newest entrant in the NIFT family means that it has all the advantages and opportunities to innovate and learn whatever the senior campuses have done.

“This is the most picturesque campus among all the 18 campuses of the Country. Just for comparison, our all campuses are spread over two acres of land while this campus is almost 20 acres in size,” he said.

He requested the J&K Industries and Commerce department to involve the NIFT campus in their activities for product development and craft cluster activities.

“We have the talented faculty and students here and I am sure that we will take the craft cluster system of Jammu and Kashmir to new heights,” he said and extended his best wishes to the new batch of students who have got their admission to the NIFT Srinagar campus this year.

Earlier, speaking at the occasion, Director NIFT Srinagar Dr Javid Ahmad Wani said that the campus was very special to the J&K government and the Government of India. This campus is of great importance.

He said the campus represents mini India here as students from 20 different States and UTs are studying at the campus.

Commissioner Secretary J&K Industries and Commerce Department Vikramjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Akshay Labroo and Managing Director SIDCO Inder Jeet and SSP Budgam were also present at the occasion.