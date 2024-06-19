Chief of BK passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: The Chief of Brahma Kumari (BK) Sheela Didi, Director of North East and Bangladesh passed away here today.

She was fondly known as Bahenji, left her mortal coil and ascended to the higher realm at the age of 75.

Born in the year 1949, she was the Director, Guwahati Sub-zone of Prajapita Brahma Kumari’s Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya ( consisting Lower Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura & Bangladesh) looking after operations of its over 200 service centers in North-east and Bangladesh.

Her departure is a tremendous loss to the spiritual world although the ascendance would certainly pave way for even greater services by the departed soul.

She joined the BKs in 1959 at the tender age of 10 and grew up to become instrumental in the establishment of Brahma Kumaris’ centers in North East in the year 1976 with local headquarters situated at Vishwa Shanti Bhawan, Rupnagar, Guwahati.

She reached hitherto undeveloped North-east way back in 1976 with the aim of translating her vision into reality and accomplished innumerable spiritual milestones by the year 2024.

Her relentless dedication and selfless love for the people of North-east enabled her to become a highly effective spiritual entrepreneur.

The entire Divine Family of BKs, especially of Arunachal Pradesh in general and Itanagar in particular offers sincere homage to the serviceable, God-loving spirit and wishes an enlightened journey ahead for the immortal soul.