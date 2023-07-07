Chief Justice Visits Kupwara, Inspects District Court, Interacts With Judicial Officers, Bar Members

Also inspects ongoing works of under construction district court complex

KUPWARA, Jul 7: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, on his two days visit to district Kupwara inspected functioning of District Court, interacted with bar and Judicial officers, besides he also inspected under construction district court complex here.

Chief Justice was received by Principal District & Sessions Judge Kupwara Shazia Tabasum; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan and SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas.

On the occasion, Chief Justice was accorded guard of honour by contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Chief Justice inspected proceedings of the court and also inspected fast track court Kupwara where an under trail accused was presented through virtual mode before the court of Additional District Judge (NIA Court), Khem Raj Sharma and Chief Justice watched these proceedings of the open court keenly.

Chief justice later inspected Legal Aid defence Counsel (LADC) and Vidhik Seva Kendra (District legal Services Authority) here where he checked the progress and performance of PLVs (Para Legal Volunteers).

On the occasion, the Chief Justice directed staff of the court and PLVs to display their identity cards so that Public doesn’t face any problems in locating them.

Justice Kotiswar Singh further directed staff of the court to update and upload data as data entry operations are very important for efficient delivery of judicial services.

Chief Justice also visited under-construction court complex Kupwara which is being executed at a project cost of 12.57 crores under PMDP (Prime Minister’s Development Programme). Chief Justice asked executing agency to complete the under progress court complex before 31 March 2024 (timeline) and establish facilities for specially abled persons and install back facilities by using solar panels.

Justice Kotiswar Singh also visited bar room where members of bar association Kupwara led by President Bar association Kupwara Adv. Shafiq Ahmad Qureshi received the Chief Justice.

On the occasion President Bar association Kupwara thanked Chief Justice for visiting Kupwara and demanded rolling out of health insurance policy for advocates.

While addressing the Bar association Kupwara Chief Justice assured all possible support. Chief Justice on the occasion said that for dispensation of Justice, cooperation and coordination among all the wings of Judiciary is must. Justice Kotiswar Singh complimented Judges, staff of bar association of district court Kupwara for their exemplary performance in district.