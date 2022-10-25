Chief Justice visits Kulgam, inspects under construction New District Court Complex

Visits HSS Manzgam; recollects his schools days

KULGAM, OCTOBER 25: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today visited District Court, Kulgam, and inspected and reviewed under construction New District Court Complex.

Justice Magrey issued certain on spot directions regarding the construction process and timely completion of the project.

Chief Justice also inaugurated Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) Centre, at ADR Kulgam.

Chief Justice elaborately explained about the objective of establishing LADCS saying that the innovative system will help in management and implementation of legal aid system in a professional manner as far as criminal matters are concerned. This system will provide qualitative and timely legal services in criminal matters to all eligible persons, he added.

Justice Magrey also visited Higher Secondary School, Manzgam, of which he had been a student. He had an exclusive interaction with the students there regarding his own experiences and memorable moments in the school during his student life there. The school authorities felicitated the Chief Justice and spoke high of his achievements.

Chief Justice exhorted upon the students to work hard towards achieving their set goals in life. “Every student possesses unique caliber and capability of reaching to zenith of success and achieving their dreams lest one should study things keenly and with dedication”, he maintained. He said that the school has changed somewhat but his nostalgic feelings attached with the school have not changed a bit.

The teachers and students of the institution expressed gratitude to Chief Justice for his visit to the school. They described him as a source of inspiration and guiding force for them.

On the occasion, DLSA held a mega Legal Services Camp wherein a skit programme was performed by the students of HSS, Manzgam, on drug addiction.

The camp was also visited by a number of litigants who took benefit from various awareness stalls which had been installed there.

Justice Magrey also took stock of functioning of District Judiciary, Kulgam and impressed upon the advocates especially young lawyers to make best use of their talents by taking full advantage of new technologies available in filing cases before the Courts and virtual modes available.

Chief Justice also interacted with the Judicial Officers of the district and the members of the Bar Association, Kulgam.

Chief Justice had detailed discussion with them regarding their respective issues and concerns. He assured the Bar members that all their grievances will be examined and addressed at the earliest.

Chief Justice also inspected the Court Rooms, E-Court Room, Judicial Staff Rooms, facilities available for Litigants, Lawyers and overall infrastructure of the Court Complex at Kulgam.

Tahir Khursheed Raina, PDJ Kulgam, Gowhar Majid Dalal, Registrar Judicial Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Zargar, CJM Kulgam, Mehreen Mushtaq, Secretary DLSA, Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Judicial Srinagar, other Judicial Officers of District Kulgam, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Director Education Kashmir, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Horticulture, Director Health, SSP Kulgam, DDC Member Kulgam, Joint Director Education, CEO Kulgam, Bar President, Bar Association, Kulgam, Bar President, Bar Association Qazigund, Bar President, Bar Association, Damhal Hanji Pora, Kulgam, Principal HSS Manzgam and other senior officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.