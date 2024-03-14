Chief Justice Releases First Monthly “Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh Law Journal”

JAMMU, Mar 14 :Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, N Kitiswar Singh, today released the first and only monthly Law Journal of both UTs titled “Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Law Journal” (KLLJ) at Lawyers’ Chambers High Court Campus in presence of other distinguished Judges and learned Advocate General J&K.

Senior Advocates, Judges of District and Trial Courts, President YLA and members of Bar Association Jammu were also present on the occasion.

The Journal has been published by JKLJ Publications, a sister concern of Capital Law House, Delhi, renowned Law Publishers.

The legal community celebrated a significant milestone today with release of this first ever and only monthly journal.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Advocate General D.C. Raina, Senior Advocates U.K.Jalali, Ved Raj Wazir, R.K.Jain, Editor of JKLLJ Monish Chopra, President Young Lawyers Association Rohit Sharma and office bearers, large number of members of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu grace the occasion with their presence.

The Function was anchored and hosted by Advocate Monish Chopra Editor of JKLLJ who gave brief Introduction about the Journal. He stated that this first monthly journal of its kind in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh combines timely case insights with practical skill-building content. We aim to empower the legal community with a comprehensive resource that informs, educates, and inspires, he added. Our journal is committed towards crating and disseminating valuable content, including case laws of Jammu & Kashmir, local laws, legal news, insightful articles and highlights from the Supreme Court. He informed that a special and unique chapter titled “Band and Robe” has also been added in Journal, dedicated to enhancing legal skills and professional development among legal practitioners, aspiring lawyers and law students within the region. We hope that JKLLJ will serve as an invaluable resource, enriching the knowledge and skills of the legal fraternity while fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence, he added.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Justice praised the publishers for this courageous step towards publication and specially mentioned the importance of Physical Published Journals in spite of the heavy usage of Digital technology at large. He gave distinct vision, illuminating ideas and insights and hoped that the New Journal will serve the Legal Fraternity both Judiciary and Bar members. He was happy to learn that the Journal is priced in very competitive, reasonable and affordable rates which will be of immense benefit for the budding and young Lawyers.

While speaking on the occasion, the Advocate General congratulated the team of JKLLJ and its Editor. With his vast experience he made enlightening discussions and gave invaluable insights into the legal landscape.