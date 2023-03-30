Chief Justice presides Awareness Programme on Drug Addiction And Substance Abuse – Prevention and Challenges

Also inaugurates Legal Aid Clinic at Panchayat Ghar Nixas Pulwama

PULWAMA, Mar 30: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority), Justice N. Kotiswar Singh in the august presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority today presided over an Awareness Programme on Drug Addiction and Substance Abuse – Prevention and Challenges at Govt. Degree College (Boys), here.

The programme was organized by District Legal Service Authority Pulwama under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Social Welfare and Health Departments.

On the arrival, the Chief Justice was given ceremonial guard of honour. Upon arrival the Chief Justice planted a chinar tree in the premises of Govt. Degree College (Boys) Pulwama.

The Chief Justice was informed by the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama that during the last one year under such special plantation drives about 1.5 lakh trees have been planted and locally prepared vermicompost has been used during the plantation drive.

During his key note address, Chief Justice, N. Kotiswar Singh lauded the role of District Legal Service Authority and J&K Legal Services Authority in organizing such kind of awareness programmes which is the need of hour to educate the youth that has fallen prey to the menace of drug abuse. The Chief Justice impressed upon the audience to follow the golden rule of Prevention is Better than Cure.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, in his address delineated the main purpose of organizing this awareness programme which is to disseminate information regarding the pros and cons of use of drugs that has become a great threat to our society as every second person is consuming drugs due to one or the other reason, knowing fully its ill effects on the health of an individual.

Referring to a question raised in the parliament, Justice Tashi informed the gathering that about 10 lakh cases of drug abuse have been identified in UT of J&K with a substantial number of women addicts. He also highlighted the seriousness of the problem and urged all the stakeholders to work collectively to eradicate this menace from the society.

Principal District & Sessions Judge, Naseer Ahmed Dar, Chairman DLSA Pulwama welcomed the dignitaries and the Chief Justice for conceiving a programme on such an important social evil, which is effecting the youth of this Country.

The highlight of the programme was that the two expert speakers Dr. Majid, a renowned Psychiatrist and Pallavi Singh, Director, J&K Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses delivered their respective addresses in Urdu as well as Kashmiri language so that the message of this awareness programme reaches to the general masses.

Dr. Majid highlighted the role of medical experts in treating the persons effected by substance misuse and also underlined the initiatives taken by the Union Govt. And the UT Administration in this regard. He also informed that all the hospitals in J&K have a dedicated facility of De-addiction centres and the government has already notified helpline numbers for easy access to such facilities by the needy and effected person.

Other expert Pallavi Singh also highlighted the role of parents and teachers in reformation of drug addicts.

After the programme the students of the Govt. Degree College (Boys), Pulwama requested the Chief Justice for opening of a Legal Literacy Club and considering their demand the Chief Justice issued on spot instructions to Member Secretary, J&K LSA to ensure that the same is established as early as possible.

Later, the Chief justice also inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at Panchayat Ghar Nixas, Pulwama in presence of Executive Chairman, J&K LSA.

During his address to the local gathering at the spot, the Chief Justice elaborately explained the purpose of such clinics and support centres in the villages which perform the role of first point of contact between the Legal Aid Seeker and the System. The Chief Justice also explained the role performed by Para Legal Volunteers in remote corner of a particular region. On learning about the opening of a Legal Aid Clinic at a place from where no lawyer belongs, the Chief Justice said that the Legal Aid Clinic would be all the more beneficial for the locals of the area.

During the programme Y P Bourney, Registrar Vigilance; M. K. Sharma Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Service Authority; Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar I.T; Mansoor Ahmad Lone, CJM Pulwama; Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama; Mohammad Yousaf Choudhary, SSP Pulwama; Advocate G.M Dar, President Bar Association, Pulwama; Rayaz Ahmed Choudhary, Secretary DLSA Pulwama; Principal Government Degree College Pulwama and others officers of District Pulwama were also present on this occasion.