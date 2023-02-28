Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh Inaugurates Customized Training For Officers Of Labour Department

JAMMU, Feb 28: Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy organized a three day customized training programme for officers of Labour Department, which commenced here today.

The program aims to further enhance efficiency, knowledge and skills of officers in discharging the quasi-judicial functions while presiding over the courts under various legislations concerning labour laws.

The training programme was inaugurated by Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief of J&K Judicial Academy, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in presence of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, Former Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Besides, officers of Registry and Labour Department participated in the Inaugural function.

Delivering the inaugural address, Chief Justice stated that to achieve continuous improvement in any activity involving human effort and skill, giving training to those who are required to execute the activity plays an important role in achieving the goal. He said that the objective of training is to bring a systematic development of knowledge, skills and attitudes required by an individual to perform a given task or job effectively.

Chief Justice complimented the J&K Judicial Academy for organising this customized special programme to sensitize the officers of Labour department on the issue of Labour law jurisprudence and the welfare schemes meant for the marginalized section of society. He further stated that while adjudicating, the Labour Officers assume the role of a Judge and become part of the judicial system so they should be fair, transparent and stick to the rules while deciding a case.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, in her special address stated that with the initiation of the concept of a welfare State in the early realm of independence of our country, various legislative efforts have made their first move in the direction of welfare, equitable rights, social justice, social equity and equitable participation of the labour as a stakeholder at parity.

A plethora of labour laws have been enacted to ensure elevated health, safety, and welfare of workers; to protect them against oppressive terms as an individual worker is economically weak and has little bargaining power; to encourage and facilitate the workers in the organization; to deal with industrial disputes; to enforce social insurance and labour welfare schemes and alike, she added. She further stated that the relevance of the dignity of human labour and the need for protecting and safeguarding the interest of labour as human beings has been enshrined in various provisions in the Constitution of India keeping in line with Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy.

Director, J&K Judicial Academy, M.K. Sharma in his welcome address, underscored the need of organising this program.

Veenakshi Koul, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu proposed vote of thanks.

In the first technical session chaired by Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, Former Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, a threadbare discussion was held with regard to cannons of judicial ethics while discharging quasi-judicial functions, hearing of parties and decision making, and the extent of adjudicatory power of Labour Courts, procedure and practice.

The post lunch technical session was chaired by Pawan Dev Kotwal, District & Sessions Judge (Retd.) who gave an overview of labour laws including concepts, scope and relevant provisions.

The three-day training program is a significant initiative by the Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy to provide valuable insights and enhance the capacity of officers in the Labour Department. The academy’s efforts to promote continuous learning and development among professionals are commendable and are in alignment with the vision of creating a knowledgeable and skilled workforce.