Chief Justice launches magazine titled ‘Mediation in Times of Covid-19’

Says online mediation is cherishable during world-wide pandemic

SRINAGAR, July 28: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, launched a magazine titled ‘Mediation in Times of Covid-19’ here today.

The magazine has been compiled by the Mediation Committee, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Chief Justice, Pankaj Mithal, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the Committee, commended the efforts of Mediation Committee for bringing out such an informative publication. He observed that online mediation is cherishable during the times of global pandemic by imparting training programmes and resorting to online mediation, the long drawn litigation in conventional courts could be reduced and parties could be benefitted through online mediation mechanism.

Justice Mithal added that it is a speedy remedy and inexpensive voluntary mode as mediation offers severability, flexibility and consensus besides enhancing long term relations between the litigating parties.

While speaking on the occasion, Justice Tashi Rabstan, who is also Chairman Mediation Committee, lauded the efforts of the committee and called upon the stake-holders to get optimum benefit from the facilities of online mediation. “In view of the restrictions caused due to Covid-19, virtual mode is the best alternative”, he maintained.

Justice Ali Mohammed Magray, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sanjay Dhar were among others who were also present on the occasion while the launching ceremony was joined by Judges from the Jammu bench through virtual mode.