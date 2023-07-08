Chief Justice J&K and Ladakh Justice N Kotiswar along with his wife paying obeisance at Sharda Temple on LoC Teetwal in Kupwara district.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Chief Justice J&K and Ladakh Justice N Kotiswar along with his wife paying obeisance at Sharda Temple on LoC Teetwal in Kupwara district.
Chief Justice J&K and Ladakh Justice N Kotiswar along with his wife paying obeisance at Sharda Temple on LoC Teetwal in Kupwara district.

Chief Justice J&K and Ladakh Justice N Kotiswar along with his wife paying obeisance at Sharda Temple on LoC Teetwal in Kupwara district.