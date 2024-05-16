Chief guest, special guests and teaching faculty posing along with posters during Bhajan releasing event at KCIS, Jammu. By Daily Excelsior - May 17, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinTelegramEmailTumblrReddItPrintKoo Chief guest, special guests and teaching faculty posing along with posters during Bhajan releasing event at KCIS, Jammu. Chief guest, special guests and teaching faculty posing along with posters during Bhajan releasing event at KCIS, Jammu. Follow our WhatsApp channel