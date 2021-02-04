Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar; former Ministers; Dy Mayor JMC; delegations of Dogra Sadar Sabha & FCIK call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar, Poonam Khaira Sidhu today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

During the interaction, discussions were held on functioning and establishment of new ASK Centres (Aaykar Seva Kendra) in J&K, besides effective implementation of flagship scheme viz ‘Vivad Se Vishwa’s aimed at reducing Income Tax pending litigation, generating timely revenues for the Government and helping the taxpayers to end their tax disputes with the department by paying disputed tax and get waiver from payment of interest and penalty.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Dogra Sadar Sabha led by its President & former Minister, Th. Gulchain Singh Charak called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands and issues outlining the issues regarding protection and preservation of the Dogra heritage and culture, including conservation of Mubarak Mandi Palace complex; maintenance of Martyrs’ memorials and protection of natural heritage.

The members of the delegation also drew Lt Governor’s attention on other issues pertaining to development and promotion of tourism sector in Jammu region, creation of modern facilities for the visiting tourists and conservation of heritage structures.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, observed that the UT Government is laying special emphasis on conservation and restoration of J&K’s glorious heritage, besides creating a robust tourism infrastructure for development of tourist spots and heritage places.

Later, Deputy Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Advocate Purnima Sharma, who is also Chairperson of the JMC Standing Committees of “Housing for All” and “Skill Upgradation and Self Employment”, projected the issues related to affordable housing accommodation to Economically Weaker Section and Low Income Groups under PMAY, besides extension of other subsidized schemes.

Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah, former Minister and Chairman, J&K Peoples Democratic Front (S) met the Lt Governor and put forth various issues of public importance. He also projected demands pertaining to tapping the tourism potential of areas like Tosamaidan, Doodhpathri and Yusmarg.

A delegation of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir led by its President, Shahid Kamili presented various issues and demands pertaining to marketing support to industrial units; boosting the demands of goods manufactured and processed by MSMEs; export oriented units, poultry and agri sector, revival and rehabilitation of sick units. Baseer Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor was also present during the interaction.

Similarly, Daleep Singh Parihar, former MLA apprised the Lt Governor about various development issues of Doda area pertaining to promotion of tourism sector; strengthening of road network; augmentation of water supply and education sector.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands projected by the members of the delegations and assured them to address their concerning issues on merit.

He observed that the UT Government is working on a mission mode for the holistic development of J&K and welfare of every section of the society.

Reiterating Government’s commitment for promotion of the business sector in J&K, the Lt Governor said that several reforms have been introduced to help business and industrial sectors flourish in J&K.

Recently,the new Industrial Development Scheme-2021 has been announced for Jammu and Kashmir and various incentives have been given by the government to bring revolution in the business ecosystem, he added.