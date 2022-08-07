Chhari Mubarak leaves for Darshan of Swami Amarnath

Srinagar, Aug 7: Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Charri-Mubarak of Swami Amarnath, the holy mace of Lord Shiva accompanied by a group of Sadhus leave in a bus from Dashnami Akhara Temple Srinagar for the cave shrine to conduct the final rituals of yatra amid tight security arrangements on Sunday.

“Chhari Mubarak” depicting – one Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati.. leave for Pahalgam from Dashnami Akhara Temple, Srinagar early today as per the age old traditions, rituals accompanied by group of Sadhus shouting “Bum Bum bole “ to Amarnath cave from the traditional route.

The “Charri Mubarak” on the way was taken to Shivji Mahraj Harishchandra Temple at Bijbehara and Shri Martanda temple where special pooja was performed amid tight security arrangements.

The “Charri Mubarak” will reach Pahalgam this evening and stay there for today and tomorrow before it would be taken to Chandanwari on August 9 for second halt, Sheshnag on August 11 and Panchtarni on August 12 respectively from where it will reach to the holy cave on August 13 for final pooja.

“This is the final ritual of this year’s Amarnath yatra”, Mahant Deependra Giri told media persons at Bijbehara temple.

Today is the shravan shukh prakash dashnami and we left from Shri Dashnami Akhara Srinagar for the yatra purpose to perform last rituals at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, Deepinder Giri said .

He said “we performed poojan at Pampore and in the old temple of Shivaji Maharaj Harishchandran temple at Bijbehara where for the past five years it could not have happened besides paid obeisance at Martand Surya Bhawan where poojan was also performed”.

He said “I have been serving for the past 30 years and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always cooperated and provided a helping hand”.

Deepinder Giri said everybody knows, those who are coming from all across India for the yatra, have one goal to “Pray” the people of Jammu and Kashmir are believers in religion. They know these people are coming to pay obeisance at Amarnath Cave shrine and leave back to their homes…the people always wholeheartedly welcome the Pilgrims.

“I still remember the old days when people from all religions and all walks of life were visiting to see off the “Charri Mubarak” at Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar”, Mahant Deepinder Giri said.

The annual holy Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 30 and more than 3 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine in Kashmir. (Agencies)