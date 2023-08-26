Chhari Mubarak Leaves For Darshan Of Swami Amarnath In Kashmir Himalayas

Srinagar, Aug 26: Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Charri-Mubarak of Swami Amarnath, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, accompanied by a group of Sadhus, left in a bus from Dashnami Akhara Temple Srinagar for the cave shrine to conduct the final rituals of the yatra amid tight security arrangements on Saturday.

“Chhari Mubarak, depicting one Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, leaves for Pahalgam from Dashnami Akhara Temple, Srinagar, early on Saturday as per the age-old traditions, rituals accompanied by a group of Sadhus shouting “Bum Bum bole ” to Amarnath cave from the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir.

The “Charri Mubarak” on the way will be taken to Shivji Mahraj Harishchandra Temple at Bijbehara and Shri Martanda Temple, where special pooja will be performed.

The annual 64-day-long Amarnath Yatra begins on July 1 from the twin routes of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and culminates on August 31 on the occasion of Shravan-Punima.

This year, more than 4.40 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath amid unprecedented arrangements made by the authorities for the pilgrims.

The Chhari Mubarak will halt for the first night at Pahalgam. Enroute to Pahalgam, pujan will also be performed at Sureshwar Temple Srinagar, Shiv Temple Pampore, Shiv Temple Bijbehara, Martand Tirth Mattan, and Ganesh Temple, Ganeshbal, across the river Lidder.

Thereafter, Chhari-Mubarak will stay for another night halt at Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29, and Panchtarni on August 30. On August 31, on the occasion of Shravan-Punima, ChhariMubarak will be taken to the Holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji to reach it before sunrise, and pujan shall begin with the rising sun.

“The True Trust,”’, founded by Mahant Deependra Giri ji, has made all the necessary arrangements for Sadhus and the needy from the general public coming from across the country to join the Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra for their food, tented accommodation, and transportation during the annual pilgrimage.