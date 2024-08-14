“Chhari Mubarak” Leaves For Cave Shrine Of Amarnath

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The ‘Chhari Mubarak’-the holy mace of Lord Shiv-left for the Amarnath cave shrine from here today as the end of this year’s yatra is drawing near.

The ‘Charri Mubarak’ left early in the morning from Dashnami Akhara Temple, Srinagar, amid tight security and chanting of slogans.

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the ‘Charri Mubarak’, said the “Charri Mubarak” will reach Pahalgam in south Kashmir this evening and stay there for the night before it would be taken to Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni with one each night stay at these places for performing pooja.

He said the Charri Mubarak will reach the holy cave on August 19 on the occasion of Sharvan Purnima, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan Day, and the final pooja will be held at the Cave shrine of Amarnath to culminate this year’s yatra.

“Today is the shravan shukh prakash dashnami, and we left from Shri Dashnami Akhara Srinagar for the yatra purpose to perform the last rituals at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath,” Mahant Giri said.

“This is the final ritual of this year’s Amarnath yatra,” Mahant Giri said.

The annual 52-day-long holy Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 29 from the twin routes to Baltal in Ganderbal and NunWan Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

A record of over 5 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the Kashmir Himalayas this year.