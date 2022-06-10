Chetak Technology inaugurates integrated EV manufacturing facility at Akurdi

Pune, June 10: Bajaj Auto’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Chetak Technology Ltd, on Friday inaugurated its dedicated and integrated electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Akurdi here.

Chetak Technology Ltd and its vendor partners will be investing nearly Rs 750 crore in this new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant, the company said.

Spread in 6.5-acre of land, the 5-lakh annual capacity two-wheeler production plant, aims to cater to both domestic and export markets, the company said.

Bajaj had brought back its iconic Chetak scooter in electric avatar in October 2019.

The company said it has sold over 14,000 Chetak e-scooters since its launch, and has received more than 16,000 bookings.

“Chetak is the original ‘Make in India’ superstar, which won hearts worldwide. True to those designed-and-built-in-India roots, the electric avatar of Chetak is born out of our strong R&D, deep understanding of products and consumers, and decades of manufacturing expertise,” said Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman – Chetak Technology Ltd, who inaugurated the new facility.

He said the company has kept its commitment of commissioning this centre of excellence for Chetak by June.

“This focused, integrated and agile facility is intended to power the Chetak’s ride back to the future,” Bajaj said. (PTI)